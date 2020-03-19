Unsure How New French Open Dates Fit in Calendar: Sania Mirza

Tennis ace Sania Mirza said that she was unsure how the 2020 French Open would fit in the scheduled now that it has become the last Grand Slam of the year. The clay court Grand Slam has been pushed to September due to the concern over the spread of coronavirus, a decision that was criticised by a number of players because of the fact that there was no consultation with them over it.

"I just think that there's a lot going (on) in the world right now and everybody has their hands full. Sure, the players should have been informed. I did get an email from the federation but I was asleep then. Once I was up, I saw the email and then the tweet and spoke to a couple of players and they were obviously very irritated because they first found out about it on Twitter," Sania told ESPN.