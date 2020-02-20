Roger Federer Undergoes Knee Surgery, Will Miss May’s French Open

Roger Federer has had surgery on his right knee and will miss the French Open and several other tournaments.

Writing on his Facebook page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said his knee "has been bothering me for a little while" so he "decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday)."

Doctors "are very confident of a full recovery," Federer said, before ending his post by telling his fans "see you on the grass!" as he targets a return for Wimbledon.