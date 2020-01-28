Roger Federer Stages Great Escape to Reach Australian Open Semis

Both players fought off break points against their opening service games as they sized each other up.

But it was only a matter of time before Federer broke and it came in the sixth game as he began figuring out Sandgren's game, forcing errors as he took the set.

But Sandgren wasn't ready to surrender, breaking Federer for a 2-0 lead in the second when the world number three sent an overhead long.

The composed American broke again with Federer's touch abandoning him, sending down 15 unforced errors.

Playing in the mid-afternoon sun, he continued to struggle in the third, broken in his opening service game with the crowd stunned into silence.