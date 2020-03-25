Federer Donates 1M Swiss Francs For Fight Against COVID-19
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday said that he and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million Swiss Francs in the fight against coronavirus. Federer said in an Instagram post that the donation is being made towards the "most vulnerable families" in Switzerland.
"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy,” Federer wrote on Instagram.
The tennis calendar, like almost all other sports, has come to a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed close to 19,000 lives thus far around the world.
