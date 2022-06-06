Rafael Nadal Opens Up About Struggles With Foot Injury After French Open Final

Nadal has been nursing a foot injury for a very long time, which flares up occasionally and has caused him to miss several tournaments in the last couple of years.

Speaking about the condition of his foot post-match, Nadal said, "I didn't want to talk about the foot during the tournament. I said I'm going to speak after the tournament, and now I can speak because I wanted to focus on my tennis and respect my rivals... I was able to play during these two weeks with extreme conditions.



"I have been playing with injections on the nerves to sleep the foot, and that's why I was able to play during these two weeks. Because I have no feelings on my foot, because my doctor was able to put anaesthetic injections on the nerves. That takes out the feeling on my foot. But at the same time, it's a big risk in terms of less feelings, a little bit bigger risk of turning your ankle... So of course Roland Garros is Roland Garros. Everybody knows how much it means to me this tournament, so I wanted to keep trying and to give myself a chance here," Nadal was quoted as saying by atptour.com.



Following his win over Ruud, Nadal revealed his triumph in Paris was one of the most emotional.



"For me having this trophy next to me again means everything. (It) has been (an) emotional victory, without a doubt. Unexpected in some ways. (I am) very happy," Nadal said in his post-match press conference. "(It) has been a great two weeks. I played from the beginning, improving every day. Finishing (by) playing a good final. (I am) super happy and can't thank everybody enough for the support since the first day that I arrived here. (It is) very emotional."