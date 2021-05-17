Nadal Eases Past Djokovic in Record-Extending 10th Rome Title

In the 57th meeting of the ATP Tour's one of the most prolific rivalries, Djokovic was facing second seed Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam singles title winner, for the ninth time at the Foro Italico.

Nadal improved to 4-2 in Rome finals against Djokovic with the victory, and brought his ATP head-to-head record against the Serbian to 28-29 overall.

In the men's doubles final, second-seeded Croats Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic powered their way to their sixth Italian Open trophy, overcoming a tough challenge from fifth-seeded Rajeev Ram of the USA and Briton Joe Salisbury and winning the final 6-4, 7-6(4).

Djokovic had spent nearly five hours on court on Saturday, first winning his rain-delayed quarter-final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and then the semi-final epic against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, to reach the final.

Nadal, on the other hand, needed an hour-and-a-half-to take down Reilly Opelka of the USA.