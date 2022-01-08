Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 Infection in December Allowed Exemption, Say Lawyers

The Serbian and his team have also claimed that they received a letter from Australia’s immigration department days before his arrival in Melbourne saying he met the requirements for quarantine-free travel to Australia.

Djokovic is in Australia for the 2022 Australian Open and arrived in Melbourne earlier this week where he had his visa cancelled by the Border Force and since has been in detention.

On Wednesday, Australian Border Force (ABF) officials said the player had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" at Melbourne Airport because a prior infection was not a valid reason to enter without a vaccination.

The World Number 1’s team has launched an appeal against the matter which is slated to be heard next on Monday by the Federal Court. The authorities have also said they will not move to deport him till the hearing.

According to The Age, Djokovic reportedly received a letter from the Department of Home Affairs on 1 January, 2022, stating that his travel declaration had been assessed and his responses “indicated that he met the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia where permitted by the jurisdiction of [his] arrival”.