Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 Infection in December Allowed Exemption, Say Lawyers
Novak Djokovic is currently in detention in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled.
Novak Djokovic’s lawyers have claimed that the Serbian was given an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the Australian Open because he had recently recovered after testing positive for the virus.
According to Djokovic’s legal team, he had tested positive on 16 December. "The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021," Djokovic’s team said.
Court documents related to Djokovic’s hearing which was released on Saturday reveal that the Serbian relied on a very recent Covid-19 infection, recorded on 16 December, to argue he was exempt from vaccine travel requirements.
The Serbian and his team have also claimed that they received a letter from Australia’s immigration department days before his arrival in Melbourne saying he met the requirements for quarantine-free travel to Australia.
Djokovic is in Australia for the 2022 Australian Open and arrived in Melbourne earlier this week where he had his visa cancelled by the Border Force and since has been in detention.
On Wednesday, Australian Border Force (ABF) officials said the player had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" at Melbourne Airport because a prior infection was not a valid reason to enter without a vaccination.
The World Number 1’s team has launched an appeal against the matter which is slated to be heard next on Monday by the Federal Court. The authorities have also said they will not move to deport him till the hearing.
According to The Age, Djokovic reportedly received a letter from the Department of Home Affairs on 1 January, 2022, stating that his travel declaration had been assessed and his responses “indicated that he met the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia where permitted by the jurisdiction of [his] arrival”.
Djokovic, who in his court documents has appealed the visa cancellation on more than one ground, claimed that he had not been allowed fair process in the airport, saying that he was denied access to his legal team.
The documents reportedly note that he was granted a visa to enter Australia on 18 November and on 30 December received an exemption certificate from the chief medical officer of Tennis Australia.
The exemption also noted that he had tested positive for COVID using a PCR test on 16 December but had not had a fever or other symptoms in the preceding 72 hours.
He is currently in detention in Melbourne. The Serbian is aiming for a record 21st Grand Slam title and a tenth Australian Open crown.
Interestingly, Djokovic’s social media has posts of him receiving his own Serbian stamp, which was tweeted out on 17 December.
(With The Age and BBC Inputs)
