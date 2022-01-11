New Twist in Djokovic Case: False Information in Travel Form Being Investigated
Novak Djokovic said he did not travel in the 14 days leading upto his departure to Australia.
While Novak Djokovic, his family and fans celebrate the Australian Federal Judge's decision on Monday to overturn the cancellation of his visa, a fresh investigation may put the tennis men's world number one's stay in Australia in doubt.
Djokovic stated in his travel declaration form, before landing in Australia, that he had not travelled in the 14 days prior his arrival in Melbourne on 5 January, 2022. That information has now been proven untrue with photos of him with fans in Spain, in the days before his departure to Australia, emerging on social media.
The document was submitted in court during his visa hearing over the last seven days and while the court documents show Tennis Australia had filled out the form for Djokovic, the information in it had been provided by the player himself.
Submitting false information on the travel declaration form carries a penalty of 12 months of prison in Australia and even as the Australian Border Force (ABF) investigate the matter, the decision of Australia's Immigration Minister lex Hawke on if will be exercising his power to personally cancel Djokovic's visa is awaited.
