‘Near Death’ Experience Gives Naomi Osaka New Perspective in 2020

Her sister encouraged her to just go with the flow and work back around into calmer waters further out.

"And I'm like, 'How far out are you trying to take us?' Because it's black, like, the water is black now, and the house is like a tiny dot, and I can't really swim that well," Osaka recounted. "And then I fall in the water, so now I'm like thinking about all the sharks in the Caribbean and I was like screaming at her, like, 'If I die, this is on you. You're going to have to tell mom how I died in the Turks and Caicos."

She could laugh about it in the retelling, but in the moment, "I'm like crying, and then I get back on the board and then she decides that she wants to say that she sees a shark. So now I'm like screaming and crying.

"But in that moment I just really thought, like, I don't want to die like that. Yeah, that's the end of the story."