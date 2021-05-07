Nadal, Osaka Claim Top Honours at 2021 Laureus Sports Awards

"The rest of the sportsmen probably deserve the trophy the same as me, but this was the year for me and I can’t be happier. Winning the French Open and equalling the 20th Grand Slam of Roger Federer has been an unforgettable moment. It means a lot to equal my great rival, but at the same time, my great friend." Nadal said after receiving the award.

Osaka was also recognised for her anti-racism stance particularly at the US Open where she wore face masks bearing the names of Black Americans who lost their lives as a result of police barbarity or were victims of racial injustice.