Nadal Apologises to Ballgirl Hit By His Shot

Nadal went over to check how she was and gave her a quick peck on the cheek for good measure, leaving the youngster blushing.

"For her it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her," Nadal said after the match, giving her his headband as a momento.

"She's a super brave girl. It has been one of the more scary moments of my career. I'm very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done."