Indian Challenge Ends as Rohan Bopanna Bows Out of Australian Open

The Indian challenge at the Australian Open ended after Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok were knocked out in straight sets in the quarterfinal of the mixed doubles event on Thursday, 30 January.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair went down 0-6 2-6 to fifth seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova in a 47-minute encounter.

Bopanna and Kichenok struggled from the beginning and failed to hold their serve. The Croatian-Czech pair completely dominated the proceedings from the word go, easily taking the first set.