Djokovic Donates 1 Mn Euros to Serbia for COVID-19 Fight

Serbia has recorded seven deaths and more than 450 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

Djokovic said that he is currently trying to remain positive as his red hot form has been halted by the enforced freeze to the tennis calendar due to the virus.

"The situation is very unpredictable. There is a lot of fear and panic and I understand that completely because there is so much suffering. My family and I are trying to stay as positive and high-spirited as possible in battling this impostor of a virus," Djokovic concluded.