Supreme Court Seeks Responses From Government on 'Sports Literacy'

After the Supreme Court has directed the Centre and States to file an affidavit on these issues, former Olympian Ashok Kumar Dhyan Chand hoped that soon sports will become a Fundamental Right in India.



"I am hopeful that sports will become a Fundamental Right soon," he said.



"The Petitioner has preferred present Petition before this Hon'ble Court to declare Right to Sports a Fundamental Right. The reasons behind seeking such directions from the court were, to promote sports culture in the country, build the character and personality of the citizens, to make India a sporting nation," Kanishka said in his petition.



"Sports has the potency to resolve various administrative and social disputes, including physical, mental, personality development, medical cure, social, communal and religious harmony. Promotion and inclusion of Sports in School College curriculum (not merely extra-curricular) has the tendency to change the mindset of our children from childhood," said the petitioner.