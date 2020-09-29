Warner, Bairstow, Williamson Help SRH Set Delhi a Target of 163

A steady opening partnership by Australian David Warner and Englishman Johnny Bairstow followed by some feisty batting by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson saw Sunrisers Hyderabad score 162/4.

SRH, which is yet to open its account in the points table, will be desperate for a win after two straight losses.

Delhi’s batsmen, however, have been in stellar form. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will be looking to continue their form from their last match against Chennai where they put up a 94-run stand in eleven overs.