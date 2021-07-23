Tokyo 2020: Seniors' Duty to Constantly Motivate Youngsters, Says Sreejesh

"It's like a festival. The entire world is watching. The best athletes, the biggest stars – all your role models are present. It is like paradise for any athlete," said the 33-year-old.

"The Indian contingent usually stays together on one floor in the village and there are different floors for different countries. But, what's interesting is that we are all sharing the same dining space. So, you can see a lot of the other top athletes having their meals there and you can see what they are eating. At the gym, you watch in wonder as you see the weights that some of these guys are lifting. It's a dream. The top pros are always focused; They don't mingle much with the others till they finish their event. For the first-timers, it's exciting. Unfortunately this time, it will be a bit different because of COVID," said Sreejesh.