5 Things We Learned About Rohit Sharma From His Lockdown Lives

Over 13 years of international cricket for India and there’s very little that isn't know about Rohit Sharma.

Captain of IPL’s very successful franchise Mumbai Indians, vice-captain of India’s limited-overs teams and a Mumbai native, Rohit has come into his own in the last year locking his opening slot in Test whites as well. 2019 saw him score 10 international centuries during a spree where he scored 5 hundreds at the ICC World Cup in England.

2020 was looking to follow on the same lines with a 119 against Australia in January and two T20 half centuries against the Kiwis in New Zealand before an injury ruled him out of the series. IPL was to see him make a comeback but the lockdown has forced him to extend his break.

However, the batsman has found a way to communicate with his fans during the last few weeks, hosting Instagram lives sessions with current and former cricketers. Yuzvendra Chahal, Kevin Pietersen, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are a few of the faces he’s interacted with and we’ve done the hard yards, watched all the videos and put together this primer for your - about some of the new things we learned about the birthday boy (and his family) in the last few weeks.