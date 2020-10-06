As Always, IPL Teams’ Leg-Spinners Proving to be Match-Winners

A look at the statistics of the previous IPL seasons show that two of the top three all-time wicket-takers are leg-spinners. So, it should not come as a surprise that leggies have become the most trusted lot in T20 format and IPL in particular.

Some of the key bowlers in various teams are leg-spinners, and going by the early trend, they haven't disappointed at all. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a rare bad game on Monday night when he went wicketless and conceded 29 runs in three overs against Delhi, is number two in the list of top wicket-takers of the season, behind Kagiso Rabada, right now. He has eight wickets in five games.

Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar (six wickets in five matches), CSK's Piyush Chawla (six in five), SunRisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan (five in five), Kings XI Punjab's M Ashwin (four in two) and RR's Rahul Tewatia (four in four) are the other leg-break bowlers among the top 20 wicket-takers.