Yuvraj Trolls Ravi Shastri for 2011 WC Post Wishing Sachin & Virat

Thursday, 2 April 2020, was the ninth anniversay of India’s 2011 World Cup victory and with no sports on at the moment, the day turned into a big celebration of the title with countless throwback posts on social media.

Indian coach Ravi Shastri wasnt to be left behind.

Posting a video of MS Dhoni hitting the winning shot in the final, Shastri wrote “Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group.”

He tagged Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli on the post - two men who were not part of the video he posted. So, of course, there was some trolling that followed.

By many, including Yuvraj Singh.