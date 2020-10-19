Yuvraj Singh Predicts KXIP Will Reach IPL Final, Chahal Responds

Kings XI Punjab finally moved up from the last spot to the sixth in the points table after their dramatic win over Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match that featured two Super Overs on Sunday, 18 October.

The KL Rahul-led team has been struggling this season, having lost six of their nine matches so far. However, even before the winner of Sunday’s game was decided, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that his predicted KXIP would reach the finals of IPL 2020.

Yuvraj, who was once a part of KXIP, in a tweet wrote, “Looks like tonight’s game changer is going to be @nicholas_47! Beautiful flow of the bat! So amazing to watch! Reminds me of someone I live within! Game on! My prediction I feel @kxip will go all way to playoffs and play the finals along with @mipaltan or @DelhiCapitals”.