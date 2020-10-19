Yuvraj Singh Predicts KXIP Will Reach IPL Final, Chahal Responds
Yuzvendra Chahal has a question for Yuvraj Singh, who predicted Kings XI Punjab will enter the IPL 2020 final.
Kings XI Punjab finally moved up from the last spot to the sixth in the points table after their dramatic win over Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match that featured two Super Overs on Sunday, 18 October.
The KL Rahul-led team has been struggling this season, having lost six of their nine matches so far. However, even before the winner of Sunday’s game was decided, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that his predicted KXIP would reach the finals of IPL 2020.
Yuvraj, who was once a part of KXIP, in a tweet wrote, “Looks like tonight’s game changer is going to be @nicholas_47! Beautiful flow of the bat! So amazing to watch! Reminds me of someone I live within! Game on! My prediction I feel @kxip will go all way to playoffs and play the finals along with @mipaltan or @DelhiCapitals”.
In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Yuzvendra Chahal asked if they should come back to India since they didn’t feature in his predictions.
Batting first on Sunday, MI posted 176/6 and KXIP ended up making the same score, losing the same number of wickets in 20 overs. In the first Super Over, both teams scored five runs, thus forcing another Super Over which was eventually won by Kings XI.
After the thrilling tie, the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj tweeted, “Was the World Cup final of 2019 a better game or #mivskxip? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay. Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket.”
