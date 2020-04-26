The coronavirus has forced a stop to all cricketing action across the world with players and fans all forced to stay indoors due to countries announcing lockdowns, in an effort to restrict the spread of the virus.While the time at home has led to boredom for many, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been utilising his time by adding to his social media following, specially on new app TikTok.While some of his videos have over a million views, Chahal hasn’t found many takers among his contemporaries starting with his India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli.In an Instagram chat with AB de Villiers, this is what Virat had to say about Chahal’s social media posts.“You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown.”Virat KohliAnd now, Chahal’s forcer RCB team-mate Chris Gayle has taken a dig at the 29-year-old, threatening to flat-out block him on social media.“I am going to tell Tik Tok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you.”Chris GayleIndia was in the middle of the home series against South Africa when coronavirus forced the series to be postponed and all players have been at home since.The IPL was scheduled to start on 29 March but that too has now been suspended until further notice.