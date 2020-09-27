Jaiswal Dropped, Chis Gayle Left Out Again – Twitter Has Questions

After Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 27 September, captain Steve Smith said Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot were replacing David Miller and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their eleven.

KXIP captain KL Rahul said that their side was unchanged which meant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle was going to sit out for the third-straight match this season.

The 18-year-old Jaiswal – Player of the Tournament in the previous U-19 World Cup –had made his IPL debut in Rajasthan’s campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings, but was caught and bowled by Deepak Chahar for 6 (off 6 balls). Twitterati expressed their disappointment at RR’s decision to drop the youngster and not give him another chance.