Nostalgic Reason Gavaskar Donated 35 & 24 Lakhs to PM & CM Funds
As India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, more and more sportspersons are coming forward with donations to help the Government’s efforts.
A few days back Sunil Gavaskar donated a sum of Rs 59 lakh to the PM Cares fund and the Maharashtra CM’s fund.
The amount was divided as such - Rs 35 lakh to the PM’s fund and Rs 24 lakh to his state’s CM’s fund.
The reason behind the division of funds however was later revealed by Gavaskar’s son Rohan who tweeted - ‘35 because he scored 35 hundreds for India and 24 because he scored 24 for Mumbai.’
Gavaskar, who is now a sought after commentator and analyst of the game, did not reveal the contribution himself but a source close to him confirmed after former Mumbai skipper Amol Mujumdar tweeted the same.
Gavaskar joined Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Kedar Jadhav, who are among the current set of cricketers to make significant contributions. Among former players, Sachin Tendulkar is among the most notable contributors.