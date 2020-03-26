As Pak & B’desh Teams Donate, Fans Ask ‘Where Are Our Cricketers’
The Pakistani national cricket team and also their counterparts from Bangladesh have announced big contributions to their Government’s efforts in fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday said the centrally contracted players were collectively donating Rs 50 lakh while the employees in the board, up to the senior manager level, have donated one day's salary.
In Bangladesh, a total of 27 cricketers, including 17 players contracted with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), donation half a month’s salary. The other 10 players have also represented the national team.
"... in total we are 27 cricketers giving half of our monthly salaries to help against coronavirus. After excluding the tax the amount might be approximately 25 lakh taka,” the players said in a joint statement.
Internationally, Roger Federer on Wednesday donated more than a million dollars to help support his "most vulnerable" Swiss compatriots through the coronavirus crisis.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion and his wife donated one million Swiss francs ($1.02 million, 943,000 euros), saying nobody should be left behind.
Argentina football great Lionel Messi too donated one million euros to a hospital in Barcelona to help combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Messi's former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has also given one million euros towards the purchase and production of medical supplies and equipment with another Barcelona-based campaign.
Star Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes have also donated one million euros to fund intensive care units in hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.
But... Where are Indian Cricketers?
As fans across social media are now pointing out, there has been no update from the Indian cricket team on their contribution to this fight.
While there have been posts on social media by prominent cricketers about safety measures to follow in such times, no one has come forward to aid the country’s fight against the pandemic.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the Pathan brothers so far have made big contributions. Ganguly committed to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is heartening to note that Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lacs to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security.
"Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state," a statement said.
Irfan and Yusuf Pathan donated over 4,000 masks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In a video posted by Irfan on Twitter, Irfan wrote: "Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned."
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
