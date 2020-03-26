As Pak & B’desh Teams Donate, Fans Ask ‘Where Are Our Cricketers’

The Pakistani national cricket team and also their counterparts from Bangladesh have announced big contributions to their Government’s efforts in fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday said the centrally contracted players were collectively donating Rs 50 lakh while the employees in the board, up to the senior manager level, have donated one day's salary.

In Bangladesh, a total of 27 cricketers, including 17 players contracted with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), donation half a month’s salary. The other 10 players have also represented the national team.

"... in total we are 27 cricketers giving half of our monthly salaries to help against coronavirus. After excluding the tax the amount might be approximately 25 lakh taka,” the players said in a joint statement.