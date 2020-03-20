Virat & Anushka Lead the Way, Share Coronavirus Awareness Message
India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a thoughtful video message for their fans amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Virat took to his official Instagram profile to share the video with a message that read: "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay Healthy."
In the video, the Indian skipper said, "We know we're all going through a very difficult time. We're staying home for our safety, and everyone else's as well. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else as well."
Meanwhile, Anushka’s message was, "The only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together. You should do it too (stay at home) to prevent the further spread of the virus. Stay home and stay healthy."
On Thursday, Virat came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew idea. In his tweet, Kohli requested Indians to adhere to all the norms to control the spread of the pandemic.
"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli tweeted.
Amidst the coronavirus outbreak sporting activities all around the world have either been suspended or cancelled. Indian cricket also shared a similar fate. India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa was called off midway after BCCI decided to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League till 15 April. The tournament was all set to begin from 29 March.
Apart from Virat, Rohit Sharma had also posted a video of himself in which he asked people to be "a little smart, a little proactive" and inform the nearest medical authorities as soon as they get any symptoms.
Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also posted a video of himself in which he asked people to stay safe in the wake of the pandemic outbreak.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
