Virat & Anushka Lead the Way, Share Coronavirus Awareness Message

India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a thoughtful video message for their fans amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Virat took to his official Instagram profile to share the video with a message that read: "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay Healthy."

In the video, the Indian skipper said, "We know we're all going through a very difficult time. We're staying home for our safety, and everyone else's as well. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else as well."