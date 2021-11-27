Shreyas Iyer Impresses With His Dance Moves In a Video Featuring Rohit, Shardul

After his superb performance in the field on his Test debut for India against New Zealand, stylish batsman Shreyas Iyer is also impressing everyone with his dance moves off the field.



The 26-year old hit a fantastic century on his Test debut on Friday. He became the 16th Indian batter (10th at home) to score a century on Test debut.

Impressed by Iyer's knock, Indian opener Rohit Sharma posted a hilarious dance clip on Instagram featuring himself, Iyer, and Shardul Thakur, congratulating the batsman on his feat.

"Well done @shreyas41 making all the right moves," wrote Rohit Sharma on Instagram along with the video.