MS Dhoni Lands in Chennai for IPL, Inspects CSK Team Hotel
It’s March and it’s also finally time to see MS Dhoni on the cricket field once again.
The former Indian skipper landed in Chennai on Sunday night to a grand reception as his IPL team Chennai Super Kings get ready to kick-off another season.
In a video posted by CSK’s official handle on Twitter, Dhoni is seen receiving a warm reception at the Chennai airport and then at the team hotel as he goes about taking a look at the preparations for the upcoming season.
MS Dhoni hasn't played any format of cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup last summer and while he train with the Jharkhand Ranji team last month, IPL will see him make his first on-field appearance in almost a year.
Chennai Super Kings start their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on 29 March.
While the Indian team is still on international duty, playing the New Zealand series, players like Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla are going to be part of the CSK preparatory camp that is expected to get underway on 3 March.
