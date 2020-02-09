Watch: Lara’s 6 a Highlight as Legends Light Up Charity Match

Legends came together for a noble cause as the Bushfire Cricket Bash raised more than $7.7 million for the communities devastated by the fires that have ravaged Australia, according to Cricket Australia's report.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram were present among many as Ricky Ponting XI won the tie in the end.

On Sunday, Tendulkar donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.

Tendulkar was facing Australia's star all rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell. He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.