‘Where Have I Seen You Before,’ Bumrah Jokes With Sanjana in Intw

The big World Test Championship final gets underway on 18 June in Southampton and as the Indian team prepare to take on New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah took some time out for an ICC interview. Only, it turned out to be very special one as the Indian pacer was facing questions from his new wife and television anchor Sanjana Ganeshan.

As Bumrah walks into the interview room, he’s seen saying, ‘where have I seen you before?’ as he progresses onto his sitting spot where Sanjana tells him they will be going through some of his old Instagram posts and asking him to recall the memories.