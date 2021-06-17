‘Where Have I Seen You Before,’ Bumrah Jokes With Sanjana in Intw
Their wedding was the ‘best day of my life’ said Jasprit Bumrah in an interview with his wife Sanjana Ganeshan.
The big World Test Championship final gets underway on 18 June in Southampton and as the Indian team prepare to take on New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah took some time out for an ICC interview. Only, it turned out to be very special one as the Indian pacer was facing questions from his new wife and television anchor Sanjana Ganeshan.
As Bumrah walks into the interview room, he’s seen saying, ‘where have I seen you before?’ as he progresses onto his sitting spot where Sanjana tells him they will be going through some of his old Instagram posts and asking him to recall the memories.
While the interview starts with a photo of Bumrah with the Border-Gavaskar trophy after the Gabba Test win and progresses onto his childhood pictures, the couple share a few laughs as pictures from their wedding day come up.
‘It’s the best day of my life,’ says Bumrah in the video as he looks as a picture of him and Sanjana sitting at the wedding alter.
The India pace bowler got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa on 15 March, 2021. The couple announced their wedding through identical posts on social media after keeping most of the details of the nuptials private.
"Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course," was the caption of the picture the couple posted and in the interview, Bumrah reveals that it was Sanjana who had written it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.