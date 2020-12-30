Watch: Rohit Sharma Joins Indian Team After 15-Day Quarantine

Rohit had been ruled out of the limited overs leg of India's tour of Australia due to a hamstring injury he sustained during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

He had underwent treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rohit flew down to Australia in mid-December just days before the start of the Test series. While being quarantined in Sydney, he has not had any practice and could be rusty which is probably why India's head coach Ravi Shastri said that the team will consider how he feels before deciding whether to play him in the third Test in Sydney.

"Rohit joins the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been quarantined for a couple of weeks. We will have to see now how he feels before we take the call," said Shastri.