Watch: Fans Ask Team India to Speak Up on Farmer Protests

During the the very first game of India’s tour of Australia, within the first hour of the first ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, 27 November, two spectators had run on to the field of play protesting a controversial coal project by the Adani Group.

The spectators were escorted off the ground by security officials after they were initially allowed to stand in the middle for a while. However, that’s not all, as a group of approximately 50 people had gathered outside the stadium in protest as well.

One of the protestors reached closed to the pitch before being removed from the field of play just as Navdeep Saini was going to start his over.

The protesters’ T-shirts read “#StopAdani” on the front, while on the back, they said “Stop Coal. #StopAdani. Take Action.”