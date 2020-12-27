Watch: Fans Ask Team India to Speak Up on Farmer Protests
Videos, reportedly from outside MCG, on social media show fans asking team India to speak up for the farmers.
While the Indian cricket team have recovered well on field from the debacle in Adelaide and left fans feeling quite happy on the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against Australia, some have expressed strong disappointment over the team’s silence on the nationwide farmer protests in India.
Videos, reportedly from outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, are doing the rounds on social media showing fans asking team India to speak up for the farmers.
This is not the first time the farmers’ protests in India have been brought up by fans during the ongoing tour of Australia. Earlier in Sydney, a fan shouted to Virat Kohli.
On 8 December, India cricketer Mandeep Singh too, joined the protests at the Delhi borders. Mandeep said, "If my father would have been alive, he would have also joined the protests. He must be a proud father because his sons did their bit," he said, as quoted by The Times of India.
During the the very first game of India’s tour of Australia, within the first hour of the first ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, 27 November, two spectators had run on to the field of play protesting a controversial coal project by the Adani Group.
The spectators were escorted off the ground by security officials after they were initially allowed to stand in the middle for a while. However, that’s not all, as a group of approximately 50 people had gathered outside the stadium in protest as well.
One of the protestors reached closed to the pitch before being removed from the field of play just as Navdeep Saini was going to start his over.
The protesters’ T-shirts read “#StopAdani” on the front, while on the back, they said “Stop Coal. #StopAdani. Take Action.”
