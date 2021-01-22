Watch: Best Ever Series Win: Pakistani Anchor Praises Indian Team

Hayat lauded youngsters Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and his segment soon went viral on social media with fans from India expressing their gratitude towards the Pakistani anchor.

Left-arm fast bowler and considered the legend of the game Wasim Akram tweeted, "Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others.kudos India"