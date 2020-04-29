Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his long battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said. He was 54.The “Maqbool” actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.While Bollywood actors and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared their condolences on the passing, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a heartfelt note for Irrfan having himself struggled with cancer some years back.‘I know the journey, I know the pain and I know he fought till the end. Some are lucky to survive, some don’t. I’m sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan. My condolence to your family. May his soul rip,’ he said in a Tweet.Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too posted condolences to his loved ones, also saying Irrfan was one of his favourites.‘Sad to hear the news of Irffan Khan’s passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones,’ said his Tweet.Virat Kohli said Irrfan ‘was a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility.’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)