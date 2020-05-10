Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MC Mary Kom were among India's sportsstars who took to social media to celebrate Mother's Day. With no sports going on currently due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current players have been keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media."You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me," Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle and also shared a picture of himself as a baby, held by his mother.Virat Kohli also posted images of himself and his mother and wrote: "Happy mother's day". He also posted a picture of himself with wife Anushka Sharma’s mother.India's Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane posted an old picture of himself with his mother. He also shared a photo of his wife and daughter. "Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother's Day! #MothersDay""No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! ?? #HappyMothersDay," wrote spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with a picture with his mother."Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you? All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother. Happy mother's day," said Test opener Mayank Agarwal."Happy Mother's Day Ma, love you," said batsman KL Rahul.Indian boxing ace MC Mary Kom, who herself is a mother to four young children, also posted a video on her instagram on the occasion of Mother’s Day. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.