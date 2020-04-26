Over a month of the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus and with no cricket on either, all players– former and current– are making the most of their time at home.While Virat Kohli is at a farmhouse near Mumbai with his wife Anushka Sharma and her parents, Sachin Tendulkar has been very active lately on social media helping the Government with awareness campaigns for coronavirus. Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have also been seen on Instagram often, hosting live sessions with former and current team-mates.But as they all find a way to pass this time, there is one common problem between all cricketers, and in fact all men. How to get a haircut?Unlike women who don’t need to trim their hair as often, men need regular haircuts and cricketers have found innovative answers to this question.Like Virat Kohli, who got his wife to give him a haircut.Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar attacked his problem hands-on, picking up the scissors himself.Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has pleasantly surprised many fans by going bald.His look has in fact got him a for meme mentions with ‘Katappa’ from the movie Bahubali.Yuvraj Singh’s curly mane have grown borderline unruly but he’s yet to resort to desperate measures...Ravindra Jadeja too seems to be growing his hair. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)