Experts React as Virat Kohli's LBW Call Leaves Big 'Bat First or Pad' Question
Virat Kohli was given out by the on-field umpire.
Ajaz Patel's dream spell on his return to his home town, reduced India from 80/0 to 80/3 within three overs.
The former Mumbai resident, now playing for New Zealand, picked the wickets of Shubman Gill and then got Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli out in the same over.
The Virat wicket though could have gone either way with the on-field umpire giving him out lbw but when the Indian skipper immediately asked for a review, the replays left the third umpire in a quandary.
Last ball of the 30th over, and just four deliveries after Pujara's wicket, Virat leaned forward to play a defensive shot off Ajaz but neither the TV replays nor the snickometer could not confirm if the ball touched his bat first of his right pad.
Had the ball made contact with both bat and pad at the same time, the game's rules dictate that it would count as a played delivery as Virat would have been given not out, but with no replays helping the umpires make that conclusive call, the third umpire had to stay with the on-field umpire's decision, and the Indian skipper had to walk back on a duck.
Virat was playing his first Test innings since the England tour this summer after he elected to rest during the first Test in Kanpur.
Views on Virat's Wicket
Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who is currently commentating on the match for Star Sports from Mumbai, said he and his colleagues in the commentary box were of the opinion that the umpire made the right call.
'The TV umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn the decision of the on-field umpire. There was no conclusive evidence that the ball hit the pad first. So, I think the process was followed. The process was right," he said.
Sanjay Bangar, also part of the live broadcast though disagreed.
'It is clearly not out to me. The ball hit the bat first because without any wood on the bat, it wouldn't have come back in so much. There was a clear deviation. So it's bat first then hit the pad in the dismissal,' he said.
Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel tweeted that he believed Virat was not out.
'Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT’LBW verdict,' he posted.
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer Tweeted that he felt for Virat Kohli as common sense would've seen that he was not out.
'That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli,' he posted.
India Started Strong, The Ayaz Struck
The first session of play on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test went without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield after showers in the city earlier this week.
The toss, at 11:30pm IST, was won by Virat Kohli who elected to bat with four big changes in the line-ups. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the match due to his shoulder niggle while India have Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja sidelined due to injuries.
Opener Mayank Agarwal though struck an unbeaten half-century while Ayaz Patel picked three quick wicket to help the team reach 111/3 in 37 overs before Tea.
India were off to a good start in the match with Agarwal and Shubman Gill raising 80 runs, milking the bowling as none of the four bowlers except Patel could make an impression. Agarwal hit four boundaries and two well-timed sixes of the spinners.
Both Gill and Agarwal did well to take control of the second session and looked set for a big partnership. However, Patel claimed three wickets in the space of 15 deliveries to claim the honours for New Zealand.
He bowled with a nice loop and extracted turn. He kept a tight line and though Gill and Agarwal carted him for some boundaries, he kept his cool -- getting Gill out for 44 and Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli for a duck.
The delayed start robbed the wicket of whatever early morning juice it had and there was no assistance for the Black Caps' pacers. Though Tim Southee kept a good line and length and returned with figures of 10-1-15-0 in two spells, others were not as disciplined. Gill struck Kylie Jamieson for three fours in his first over, two of them off successive deliveries. Jamieson's first two deliveries were fullish but Gill capitalised on them.
Initially, Patel too did not get much purchase from the pitch and the Indian duo reached 50 off 109 balls -- Gill adding 27 and Agarwal 23.
But disaster struck India in the 28th over when Gill went for a drive off a flighted delivery and edged it into Ross Taylor's hands in the slips. India lost two more wickets on the same score of 80 with Pujara and Kohli falling to Patel in his next over as the hosts slumped from 80 for no loss to 80/3 in the space of 15 deliveries.
Pujara stayed for only five deliveries and got out as he jumped out to a flighted delivery by Patel and the ball went off his pads onto his stumps.
Kohli, who came in next, survived four deliveries and was out when TV umpire Vinod Sharma took a long look at the replays but could not conclusively rule that there was no edge onto the pads as Kohli played a forward defensive shot, with the bat and pad close to each other. With the TV DRS review remaining inconclusive, the ruling by the on-field umpire was upheld.
