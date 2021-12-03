Experts React as Virat Kohli's LBW Call Leaves Big 'Bat First or Pad' Question

Ajaz Patel's dream spell on his return to his home town, reduced India from 80/0 to 80/3 within three overs.

The former Mumbai resident, now playing for New Zealand, picked the wickets of Shubman Gill and then got Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli out in the same over.

The Virat wicket though could have gone either way with the on-field umpire giving him out lbw but when the Indian skipper immediately asked for a review, the replays left the third umpire in a quandary.