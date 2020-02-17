Virat Kohli Wishes ‘Brother’ De Villiers on His 36th Birthday

The former South Africa captain retired from international cricket in March 2018. He has since been active in the franchise-based T20 tournaments around the world

However, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has once again stated that they can consider de Villiers for the T20 World Cup provided he is in good form and makes himself available for the tournament.

He has so far played 78 T20Is in which he has scored 1672 runs, averaging 26.12 with a strike rate of 135.16. He was last seen in action in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat.