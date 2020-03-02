Virat Abuses On Cam, Snaps at Reporter for ‘Creating Controversy’

38 runs in 4 innings and safe so say Virat Kohli’s Test series against New Zealand did not go according to plan.

In the middle of a rare slump that saw him also score just 75 runs in the 3-match ODI series and 105 in the 5 T20Is that started the tour of New Zealand, Virat has a few questions to answer when he starts the long journey back home.

And while he did admit to the team’s flaws saying, "We need to accept we were not good enough,” there was a certain question in the post match press conference that did catch the skipper on the wrong foot.