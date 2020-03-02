Virat Abuses On Cam, Snaps at Reporter for ‘Creating Controversy’
38 runs in 4 innings and safe so say Virat Kohli’s Test series against New Zealand did not go according to plan.
In the middle of a rare slump that saw him also score just 75 runs in the 3-match ODI series and 105 in the 5 T20Is that started the tour of New Zealand, Virat has a few questions to answer when he starts the long journey back home.
And while he did admit to the team’s flaws saying, "We need to accept we were not good enough,” there was a certain question in the post match press conference that did catch the skipper on the wrong foot.
Virat Caught Abusing
On Day 2 of the Christchurch Test when Shami dismissed Tom Latham, television replays showed Kohli putting his finger to his lips in a motion to silence the crowd and saying something that social media users said included an expletive.
After the completion of the Christchurch Test, Virat Kohli was asked by a local reporter about the incident and what looked like a regular question got a sharp reply from the Indian skipper.
Journalist: Virat, what's your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don't you think you should set a better example on the field?
Virat Kohli: What do you think?
Journalist: I asked you the question?
Virat Kohli: I am asking you the answer.
Journalist: You need to set better examples.
Virat Kohli: You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can't come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee. He had no issues with what happened. Thank You.
