Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor lost his battle to leukemia in the early hours of Thursday as he passed away in a Mumbai hospital. He was 67.Rishi, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima. His passing comes a day after after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer."Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," the family said in a statement.Indian sportspersons tweeted their condolences to the Kapoor family, with Indian cricket captain Virat saying it was hard to accept that the legend was no more.'This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,' he wrote in his post.Former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble too posted his condolences to his childhood hero.'What a year already but what a sad and depressing week this is turning out to be one bad news after the other .. Huge losses .. the country is mourning for these legends .. #ripirrfankhan #riprishikapoor,' wrote Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza.Badminton star Sania Nehwal wrote, 'Woke up to this sad news....May his soul rest in peace .. we will miss u sir .'Cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, 'Sad at the passing on of Rishi Kapoor. Two wonderful actors, two great ambassadors for the Indian film industry, gone in two days. Hope they spread as much joy where they've gone. Om Shanti! #riprishikapoor #RishiKapoor ऋषि कपूर'