Virat, Anushka Pledge to Help People Hit by Floods in Assam, Bihar

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his producer-actress wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to help people hit by the devastating floods in Assam and Bihar.

Over 16 lakh people in 1,536 villages across 21 of Assam's 33 districts are still affected by flood, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials. More than 100 human lives have been lost in the state due to floods.

In Bihar, more than 20 lakh people have been affected by the floods and many lives have been lost.

Kohli took to social media on Thursday to announce his support to three organisations which, according to him, have been doing credible work in this regard.