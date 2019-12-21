‘Santa’ Virat Kohli Surprises Kids at a Kolkata Shelter Home

Indian skipper Virat Kohli surprised kids at a shelter home in Kolkata by turning into Santa Claus for them and presenting them with gifts.

In a video released by Star Sports, Kohli was seen in the Santa get-up -- all plump in red suit and a protruding belly with white beard and brows -- meeting the children at the shelter home.

He then distributed gifts to them as per their wishlist.

Then the kids were asked if they would like to meet Kohli as "Spiderman and Superman are on vacation".

Excited to meet the cricketer, the children screamed "yes".