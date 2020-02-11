Twitter Lauds New Zealand’s Grit, Blames Fatigue For India’s Loss

Half-centuries by Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme set up New Zealand's five-wicket win over India in the third one-day international on Tuesday, 11 February which completed a series sweep.

Guptill's 66 from 46 balls, which included a 50 from 29 deliveries, gave New Zealand a speedy start in pursuit of India's 296-7.

Nicholls made 80 from 103 balls to add solidity, putting on 106 in an opening stand with Guptill and 53 for the third wicket with captain Kane Williamson (22), who missed the first two matches with a shoulder injury.

De Grandhomme then finished the chase, hitting his half-century from 21 balls and finishing 58 not out in an unbroken 80-run partnership with Tom Latham (32), which carried New Zealand to 300-5.

Twitterati hailed the New Zealand team for inflicting a 3-0 whitewash on India. Fans also blamed fatigue as the reason behind India’s loss.