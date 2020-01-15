Twitter Elated After Virat Kohli Wins Big in ICC Awards

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday, 15 January was named captain of both the ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year besides winning the 'Spirit of Cricket' award for his gesture of trying to stop the fans from booing Steve Smith during a World Cup match.

Kohli egged the crowd on to support and not boo Steve Smith soon after his return to international cricket from a one-year suspension for ball-tampering.

From once stopping short of calling his Australian rival a cheat to urging the crowd to back him, it has been an incredible turnaround for Kohli, one of the world's best batsmen alongside Smith.

