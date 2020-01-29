Twitter Divided Over Saina Nehwal Making Her Political Debut

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, 29 January saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi "inspires" her with his hard work for the country.

Joining the party at a ceremony at its headquarters here, Nehwal said the BJP has been working a lot for the country and she would work to do her bit as its member.

Nehwal (29) is a former world number one and has won numerous international titles, including a bronze medal at the Olympics.

Her elder sister Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the saffron party along with her.

Twitter had mixed reactions to the olympic medalist joining the ruling party. While some people were happy with this decision of hers, there were some who were clearly dejected.