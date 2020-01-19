Tendulkar, Sehwag, Laxman Laud Team India For a Brilliant Comeback

Earlier, Steve Smith (131) hit a hundred to lead Australia to 286 for nine. Apart from Smith, who raised his ninth ODI hundred, young Marnus Labuschagne (54) also batted well after the visitors opted to bat.

For India, pacer Mohammed Shami (4/63) and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2/44) shared six wickets between them.

India had a point to prove against Australia, having lost the home series to them in March last year. The 10-wicket drubbing in Mumbai did not deter India as they posted emphatic victories in Rajkot and at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.