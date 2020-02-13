Tendulkar, Ganguly Engage in Light Banter on Instagram
Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly engaged in light banter once again on social media leaving fans in splits.
Tendulkar on Thursday took to Instagram to post a picture from Southbank in Melbourne where he was seen "Soaking up the Sun."
Their exchanged caught the eye of social media enthusiasts who lapped up the conversation. Tendulkar got back and replied to Ganguly saying it was a worthwhile holiday as they raised $10 million during the Bushfire Cricket Bash.
Apart from the duo, Harbhajan Singh was also part of the chat.
Tendulkar went out to bat during the Bushfire Cricket Bash here as he faced Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland in an over during the innings break of the bushfire cricket bash -- a 10-over-a side charity game organised by Cricket Australia to raise funds for the communities devastated by the fires.
The Bushfire Cricket Bash raised more than $7.7 million for the communities devastated by the fires that have ravaged Australia, according to Cricket Australia's report.
Lara also commented on Tendulkar's post, saying: "Raising the funds was good Sachin but was just amazing to spend some quality time with you and the rest of the boys.
