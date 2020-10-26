Sydney Thunder Players To Take a Knee Throughout WBBL 6 

Sydney Thunder's players will be taking a knee in support of a global stance against racism at all games of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which started on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on the morning of their opening match of WBBL 6 against Sydney Sixers which was abandoned without a bowl being bowled at the North Sydney Oval.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, all teams have committed to perform the Indigenous Barefoot Circle ceremony ahead of matches during the tournament, but the decision over whether to take the knee in support of Black Lives Matter was left to individual clubs.

Thunder captain Rachael Haynes said it was a unanimous decision to make the gesture before the first ball of a match is bowled.