Suresh Raina Trends on Twitter After Chennai Lose One More Game

In yet another dismal show, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 44-run defeat against a charged-up Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday night, and will now need a quick turnaround to put their campaign back on track.

This was the second consecutive defeat of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team as they were outplayed in every department of the game by Delhi, who rode an all-round effort to set up their second win of the season.

Chasing the 176-run target, CSK started on a cautious note but the openers - Shane Watson (14) and Murli Vijay (10) -- once again disappointed their team with their poor show with the willow. Faf du Plessis, however, kept the scorers busy but lacked support from the other end as Ruturaj Gaikwad, too, departed soon after contributing just five runs, as CSK was reduced to 44/3 in 9.1 overs.