Suresh Raina Becomes Father of a Baby Boy

Raina, who was training for his IPL franchisee in Chennai, had to return home after all training sessions were cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. This happened after BCCI decided to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League till 15 April from 29 March due to the pandemic.

Suresh Raina, who has played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests, last played for Team India in an ODI against England in Leeds on 17 July 2018.