‘Super’ Chase Leave Fans Ecstatic as India Trump New Zealand

India pulled off yet another thrilling victory as they beat New Zealand in the Super Over to win the fourth T20I in Wellington on Friday, 31 January and take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

Although New Zealand were left to chase just seven off the last over with seven wickets in hand, the hosts bottled up in an incredible fashion as they managed to put up only 165/7 in reply to India’s 165/8.

In the third T20I as well, New Zealand had lost the game in the super over with Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma executing things to perfection in the match and the super over respectively.